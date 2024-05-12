Sunday, May 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HC CJ bats for provision of basic necessities by states

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 11: Chief Justice of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice S. Vaidyanathan, on Saturday lamented the commercialisation of select fundamental necessities in contemporary society, whilst accentuating their provision by the states.
Addressing a workshop on National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) schemes at the auditorium of the High Court of Meghalaya here, Justice Vaidyanathan said that the essential elements of dignified living, highlighting food, shelter, education, medical care, and clothing are indispensable rights that states should ensure for every individual.
It may be mentioned that the workshop was jointly organised by Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority, Legal Care and Support Centre, and Shillong Law College, which was attended by major personalities from the legal field.
According to a statement here, some of the attendees included judges of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice HS Thangkhiew and Justice W Diengdoh, Additional Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya Justice Biswadeep Bhattacharjee, Commissioner and Secretary of Social Welfare Department P. Bakshi, Registrar General of the High Court of Meghalaya E. Kharumnuid, et al.
“The workshop aimed to underscore the constitutional right of access to justice enshrined under Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution. It referenced landmark judgments like Anita Kelwaha V. Preshap Sudan [(2016) 8 SCC 509], affirming access to justice as inherent to the right to life,” the statement said.
Highlighting the pivotal role of legal education in advancing this constitutional vision, the event also spotlighted the significance of law students in facilitating access to justice for all.
“The one-day workshop familiarised students with various NALSA schemes, particularly those addressing pressing issues like drug abuse, poverty alleviation, and disaster relief, prioritising the context of Meghalaya. By enhancing students’ understanding of these schemes, the training programme sought to empower them to assist State and District Legal Services Authorities effectively,” the statement said.

