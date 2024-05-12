Pork shortage in state; prices shoot up

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 11: The state is facing a shortage of pork supply from other states, leading to a price increase from Rs 440 to Rs 480 per kilogram in the Shillong market.

Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister, AL Hek, attributed the rise in pork prices to the scarcity of supply from other states, while emphasising the heavy reliance of the state on external livestock sources.

To address this, Hek said, the government has launched initiatives such as piggery missions and livestock programs to bolster local livestock rearing.

Hek stressed the importance of beneficiaries maximising these schemes and initiatives to expand their businesses. He also mentioned that the government support through the Chief Minister Elevate scheme.

Moreover, he noted the urgent need for a feed mill to support farmers in the state.