Sunday, May 12, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mouni Roy sets fashion goals for beach vacation: ‘Halter neck, off-shoulder breezy dresses’

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 12: Actress Mouni Roy on Sunday gave major fashion goals for beach summer vacation and it is all about halter neck off-shoulder breezy dresses.

Taking to Instagram, Mouni shared a series of pictures and Boomerang videos, where we can see her wearing a black and pink floral thin strap halter neck dress. She has opted for a no-makeup look and opened her hair and styled it in soft waves.

Another picture shows the ‘Naagin’ actress wearing a short off-shoulder pink colour dress.

The last snap features her wearing a beige coloured printed tube top with matching shorts.

Mouni captioned the post as: “(sun, wave emoji) & bestie”.

On the work front, Mouni next has ‘The Virgin Tree’ in the pipeline. (IANS)

Janhvi insists no one can take Dhoni’s No. 7 jersey as she promotes ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’
