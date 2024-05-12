Sunday, May 12, 2024
spot_img
CRIME

Punjab Police recover Rs 84 lakh drug money, luxury vehicles

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 12: Punjab Police led by Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma have busted a drug racket and recovered drug money of Rs 84 lakh, along with luxury vehicles and a truck from 13 members arrested in the 48-kg heroin case, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said on Sunday.

He wrote on X that the accused were involved in various roles in the drug network such as suppliers, purchasers, and hawala operators.

“Jalandhar’s Commissionerate Police scores big in anti-drug efforts!” he posted on X.

“Acting on the forward and backward linkages of 48 Kg Heroin case, Additional seizure of ₹ 84 lakhs drug money made along with luxury vehicles & a truck from 13 syndicate members arrested, they were involved in various roles of the the drug network acting as suppliers, purchasers, hawala operators. Kudos to @PunjabPoliceInd for their unwavering commitment to keeping our streets safe! #DrugBust #JalandharPolice,” read the post. (IANS)

Previous article
13-year-old girl, boyfriend held for murder of landlord in Lucknow
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Congress will get fewer seats than age of ‘Shehzada’: PM Modi

Kolkata, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, without naming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, claimed that Congress...
SPORTS

IPL 2024: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh fined 20% of match fees for code of conduct breach

Shillong, May 12: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting allrounder Ramandeep Singh has been fined 20 per cent of...
NATIONAL

PM Modi doing roadshow after BJP’s dismal performance in first 3 phases in Bihar: Lalu

Patna, May 12 :Ahead of the roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Patna, RJD chief Lalu Prasad...
Politics

Arvind Kejriwal announces 10 guarantees amid ongoing LS polls

Shillong, May 12: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced 10 ‘Kejriwal ki guarantee’ amid the ongoing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Congress will get fewer seats than age of ‘Shehzada’: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday,...

IPL 2024: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh fined 20% of match fees for code of conduct breach

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 12: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting allrounder...

PM Modi doing roadshow after BJP’s dismal performance in first 3 phases in Bihar: Lalu

NATIONAL 0
Patna, May 12 :Ahead of the roadshow of Prime...
Load more

Popular news

Congress will get fewer seats than age of ‘Shehzada’: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, May 12: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday,...

IPL 2024: KKR’s Ramandeep Singh fined 20% of match fees for code of conduct breach

SPORTS 0
Shillong, May 12: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batting allrounder...

PM Modi doing roadshow after BJP’s dismal performance in first 3 phases in Bihar: Lalu

NATIONAL 0
Patna, May 12 :Ahead of the roadshow of Prime...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img