Sunday, May 12, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

UK government mulls broader ban on ‘extreme protest groups’: Media sources

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 12: Under new proposals tabled by a senior government adviser, a range of organisations, including Just Stop Oil and Palestine Action, could be banned in the UK as “extreme protest groups.”

The approach currently applied to terrorist organisations should be used as a model, according to an adviser on political violence, John Woodcock, also known as Lord Walney, the BBC reported on Sunday, citing extracts from the report.

In recommendations now due to be presented to the Cabinet, Woodcock backs proscribing groups that “routinely use criminal tactics to try to achieve their aims.”

“Militant groups like Palestine Action and Just Stop Oil are using criminal tactics to create mayhem and hold the public and workers to ransom without fear of consequence,” he said.

“Banning terror groups has made it harder for their activists to plan crimes – that approach should be extended to extreme protest groups too.”

If adopted, the measures could restrict a group’s ability to fundraise and its right to assembly on British soil.

Climate activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have repeatedly paralysed public life with large protests in which people have glued or chained themselves together.

Just Stop Oil rejected the proposed sanctions, arguing instead that the government were the “dangerous radicals that are endangering all of us” through their climate policies.

According to the BBC, the government is considering the report’s recommendations.

A small number of protesters had in recent months displayed “violent and hateful behaviour,” the Home Office told the broadcaster.

“Extremism of any kind has no place in our society, and we will not tolerate tactics that set out to intimidate, threaten or cause disruption to the law-abiding majority.” (IANS)

Previous article
7 killed in attacks on Pakistani security forces near Afghan border
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

India’s forest cover increased consistently over last 15 years: Environment Ministry at UN forum

Shillong, May 12: India's forest cover saw a consistent increase over the last 15 years, Ministry of Environment,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mouni Roy sets fashion goals for beach vacation: ‘Halter neck, off-shoulder breezy dresses’

Shillong, May 12: Actress Mouni Roy on Sunday gave major fashion goals for beach summer vacation and it...
Business

How volatility hit the Indian markets in last three elections

Shillong, May 12: Lok Sabha elections and the stock market are deeply connected. Every election year, the market...
News Alert

Two Delhi hospitals get bomb threats through email; searches underway

Shillong, May 12: Two hospitals in the national capital -- Burari Government Hospital and Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India’s forest cover increased consistently over last 15 years: Environment Ministry at UN forum

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 12: India's forest cover saw a consistent...

Mouni Roy sets fashion goals for beach vacation: ‘Halter neck, off-shoulder breezy dresses’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 12: Actress Mouni Roy on Sunday gave...

How volatility hit the Indian markets in last three elections

Business 0
Shillong, May 12: Lok Sabha elections and the stock...
Load more

Popular news

India’s forest cover increased consistently over last 15 years: Environment Ministry at UN forum

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 12: India's forest cover saw a consistent...

Mouni Roy sets fashion goals for beach vacation: ‘Halter neck, off-shoulder breezy dresses’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 12: Actress Mouni Roy on Sunday gave...

How volatility hit the Indian markets in last three elections

Business 0
Shillong, May 12: Lok Sabha elections and the stock...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img