Monday, May 13, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Clashes during protest in Pok kills policeman

Islamabad, May 12: One police officer was killed and more than 100 people, mostly policemen, injured in violent clashes between security forces and protesters agitating against high prices of wheat flour and electricity in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, media reports said on Sunday.
The disputed region witnessed clashes on Saturday between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory, the Dawn newspaper reported.
Mirpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Ali told Dawn.com that sub-inspector Adnan Qureshi succumbed to a gunshot wound in the chest in the town of Islamgarh, where he was deployed along with other police personnel to stop a rally for Muzaffarabad via Kotli and Poonch districts under the banner of the Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).
The JAAC, which has traders at the forefront in most parts of the state, has been seeking the provision of electricity as per hydropower generation cost in the region, subsidised wheat flour and an end to the privileges of the elite class.
The regional government called in the Rangers and a heavy contingent of policemen to stop the demonstrations. Mobile phone and internet services were suspended in different parts of the PoK on Sunday, Geo News reported. (PTI)

Civilians flee northeast Ukraine as Russia presses renewed assault
Forced to endure Biden show trial in hush money case: Trump
