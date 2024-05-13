Monday, May 13, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Civilians flee northeast Ukraine as Russia presses renewed assault

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Vilcha, May 12: Thousands more civilians have fled Russia’s renewed ground offensive in Ukraine’s northeast that has targeted towns and villages with a barrage of artillery and mortar fire, officials said Sunday.
The intense battles have forced at least one Ukrainian unit to withdraw in the Kharkiv region, capitulating more land to Russian forces across less defended settlements in the so-called contested “gray zone” along the Russian border.
By Sunday afternoon, the town of Vovchansk, with a prewar population of 17,000, emerged as a focal point in the battle. Volodymyr Tymoshko, the head of the Kharkiv regional police, said Russian forces were in the outskirts of the town and approaching from three directions. A Russian tank was spotted along a major road leading to the town, Tymoshko said, illustrating Moscow’s confidence to deploy heavy weaponry.
An Associated Press team, positioned in a nearby village, saw plumes of smoke rising from the town as Russian forces hurled shells. Evacuation teams worked non-stop throughout the day to take residents, most of whom were elderly, out of harm’s way.
At least 4,000 civilians have fled the Kharkiv region since Friday, when Moscow’s forces launched the operation, Gov. Oleh Syniehubov said in a social media statement. Heavy fighting raged Sunday along the northeast front line, where Russian forces attacked 27 settlements in the past 24 hours, he said.
Analysts say the Russian push is designed to exploit ammunition shortages before promised Western supplies can reach the front line. Ukrainian soldiers said the Kremlin is using the usual Russian tactic by launching a disproportionate amount of fire and infantry assaults to exhaust their troops and firepower. By intensifying battles in what was previously a static patch of the front line, Russian forces threaten to pin Ukrainian forces in the northeast, while carrying out intense battles farther south where Moscow is also gaining ground.
It comes after Russia stepped up attacks in March targeting energy infrastructure and settlements, which analysts predicted were a concerted effort to shape conditions for an offensive. (AP)

Previous article
As Israel pushes deeper, Hamas regroups elsewhere
Next article
Clashes during protest in Pok kills policeman
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

TMC trying every trick to protect culprits of Sandeshkhali: Modi

TMC release ‘fact-check report’ of PM’s speeches, calls Sandeshkhali conspiracy to malign Bengal KOLKATA, May 12: Accusing the Trinamool...
INTERNATIONAL

WORLD WATCH

One more Indian-origin man arrested in gold, cash heist Ottawa, May 12: A 36-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested...
INTERNATIONAL

POT POURRI

German men with strongest fingers compete in ‘Fingerhakeln’ wrestling Bernneuren, May 12: Despite the threat of dislocated fingers and...
INTERNATIONAL

Forced to endure Biden show trial in hush money case: Trump

WILDWOOD, May 12: Sandwiched between his appearances in court, Donald Trump headed on Saturday to the Jersey Shore,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

TMC trying every trick to protect culprits of Sandeshkhali: Modi

NATIONAL 0
TMC release ‘fact-check report’ of PM’s speeches, calls Sandeshkhali...

WORLD WATCH

INTERNATIONAL 0
One more Indian-origin man arrested in gold, cash heist Ottawa,...

POT POURRI

INTERNATIONAL 0
German men with strongest fingers compete in ‘Fingerhakeln’ wrestling Bernneuren,...
Load more

Popular news

TMC trying every trick to protect culprits of Sandeshkhali: Modi

NATIONAL 0
TMC release ‘fact-check report’ of PM’s speeches, calls Sandeshkhali...

WORLD WATCH

INTERNATIONAL 0
One more Indian-origin man arrested in gold, cash heist Ottawa,...

POT POURRI

INTERNATIONAL 0
German men with strongest fingers compete in ‘Fingerhakeln’ wrestling Bernneuren,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img