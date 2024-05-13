Monday, May 13, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Himanshi Khurana, Gautam Gulati’s music video ‘Anjaam Tumhara Hoga’ to release on May 21

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 13: The ‘Bigg Boss 13’ contestant Himanshi Khurana on Monday shared the poster of her upcoming music video titled ‘Anjaam Tumhara Hoga’ co-starring Gautam Gulati.

Himanshi, who is known for her work in Punjabi movies like ‘Shava Ni Girdhari Lal’, ‘Afsar’, and ‘Sadda Haq’, took to Instagram to drop the poster of the song.

In the poster, Himanshi and Gautam can be seen romantically holding each other’s hands, with a snap of Gautam wearing a black leather jacket and riding a bike.

The post is captioned: “Anjaam Tumhara Hoga releasing on May 21.”

The song is sung by Altamash Faridi, with lyrics by Alaukik Rahi, and composed by Ashique Elahi. Produced by Raja Kumar, the song is presented by United White Flag.

The song will be released on May 21.

Meanwhile, Himanshi has featured in music videos like ‘Naina De Buhe’, ‘Go Baby Go’, ‘Soorma’, ‘Gabhru Nu Tarsengi’, ‘Palazzo’, and ‘Gawara Nahi’. (IANS)

Previous article
KJo reveals he has been a big fan of filmmaker Jon M. Chu, poses with Michelle Yeoh
