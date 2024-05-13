Monday, May 13, 2024
spot_img
BusinessNews Alert

Sensex falls 659 points; Auto, PSU stocks drag market

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Mumbai, May 13: India benchmark indices fell nearly 1 per cent on Monday, following a negative trend in Asian peers. At 10:00 a.m., Sensex was down by 659 points or 0.93 per cent at 71,989 points, and Nifty was down by 201 points or 0.91 per cent at 21,854 points.

Nifty small cap was down by 335 points or 2.08 per cent at 15,771 points and the Nifty mid cap was down by 763 points or 1.54 per cent at 48,769 points.

Sectorally, Nifty Auto was the top loser, down by 2.88 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Energy indices were down by 2.88 per cent and 1.93 per cent, respectively.

1,282 shares were in red mark and 738 shares were in green mark on NSE

On Sensex, 29 out of 30 shares were on the red mark and 1 one share was on the green mark.

Tata Motors, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SBI, NTPC, and Power Grid are the top losers. Only Sun Pharma is in the green.

According to the brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher, “Nifty witnessed a significant slide during the week, with a 22,000 zone sustained as of now with bias maintained with a cautious approach and 21,750 levels as the crucial support base. A decisive breach above the significant 50 EMA level of 22,230 is necessary to improve the bias and establish conviction for further rise.”

“Sensex has formed an INSIDE BAR PATTERN on the daily chart, and a decline below 72,300 will drag the index down to 71,500. The support for the day is seen at 72,000/21,900 levels, while the resistance would be at 73,100/22,200 levels.”

IANS

Previous article
India-France joint military exercise ‘Shakti’ commences in Meghalaya
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

India-France joint military exercise ‘Shakti’ commences in Meghalaya

  Guwahati, May 13: The 7th edition of India- France Joint Military Exercise 'Shakti' commenced today at Umroi, in...
NATIONAL

Journalist shot dead in UP’s Jaunpur

Jaunpur (UP), May 13: Unidentified bike-borne assailants, on Monday morning, shot dead BJP leader and Sudarshan News correspondent...
NATIONAL

INDIA bloc will form govt at Centre on June 4: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, May 13:  As voting is underway for the fourth phase on 96 Lok Sabha seats across...
NATIONAL

‘LG may take action’: SC dismisses plea seeking removal of Kejriwal from CM’s post

New Delhi, May 13: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking the removal of Arvind Kejriwal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

India-France joint military exercise ‘Shakti’ commences in Meghalaya

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, May 13: The 7th edition of India- France...

Journalist shot dead in UP’s Jaunpur

NATIONAL 0
Jaunpur (UP), May 13: Unidentified bike-borne assailants, on Monday...

INDIA bloc will form govt at Centre on June 4: Rahul Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 13:  As voting is underway for...
Load more

Popular news

India-France joint military exercise ‘Shakti’ commences in Meghalaya

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, May 13: The 7th edition of India- France...

Journalist shot dead in UP’s Jaunpur

NATIONAL 0
Jaunpur (UP), May 13: Unidentified bike-borne assailants, on Monday...

INDIA bloc will form govt at Centre on June 4: Rahul Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 13:  As voting is underway for...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img