Monday, May 13, 2024
MEGALAYANews Alert

Village resident found dead on road

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Nongpoh, May 13: Fear and uneasy calm have gripped Erpakon village in Ri Bhoi district following recovery of battered and bloodied body of  38-year-old Kyrmen Lyngdoh Nonglait of the village on Saturday evening. Nonglait was found lifeless on the village road sparking suspicions of foul play.

According to sources, Nonglait, a resident of Erpakon village, was last seen seated on the village road at around 8 pm accompanied by an individual employed at a nearby hotel. Villagers later discovered Nonglait’s body in the same spot, while the worker who was seen with him, was conspicuously absent, prompting concerns among the deceased’s family members latter’s potential involvement.

Villagers who stumbled upon Nonglait rushed him to Civil Hospital Nongpoh for urgent medical attention. However, the severity of his injuries, compounded by the significant loss of blood, proved fatal, with medical personnel pronouncing him dead upon arrival. Subsequently, Nonglait’s remains were transferred to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Science (NEIGRIHMS) for post-mortem examination.

Michael Thongni and Lambor Kharshilot, leaders within the Erpakon village community, expressed dismay over the incident, highlighting the profound impact it has had on the village populace. They underscored the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the identity of the perpetrator of the crime.

The family members of the deceased have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) with the Nongpoh Police Station, initiating an official investigation into the circumstances surrounding Nonglait’s demise.

