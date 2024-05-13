WORLD WATCH

One more Indian-origin man arrested in gold, cash heist

Ottawa, May 12: A 36-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested in Canada in connection with a brazen multimillion-dollar gold heist at Toronto’s main airport, almost a month after the arrest of five others involved in the theft – the biggest in the country’s history. On April 17, 2023, an air cargo container carrying more than 22 million Canadian dollars worth of gold bars and foreign currency was stolen from a secure storage facility using fake paperwork, Peels Regional Police said. The gold and currency had arrived on an Air Canada flight from Zurich, Switzerland, to Pearson International Airport in Toronto. Shortly after the flight’s landing, the cargo was offloaded and transported to a separate location on airport property. It was reported missing to the police a day later. On May 6, 2024, investigators arrested and charged Archit Grover at the airport in Toronto as he flew in from India, according to the police. The police had issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest earlier. Last month, two persons of Indian origin – Parmpal Sidhu, 54, and Amit Jalota, 40 – both from Ontario, were arrested in connection with the case along with Ammad Chaudhary, 43, Ali Raza, 37, and Prasath Paramalingam, 35. Besides, Canada-wide warrants were issued for Simran Preet Panesar, 31, from Brampton, who was also an Air Canada employee at the time of the theft and Arsalan Chaudhary, a 42-year-old man from Mississauga, the statement said. (PTI)

4 TTP militants killed in Pakistan’s Punjab province

Lahore, May 12: Four militants, including a ‘target killer’, of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) were killed by security forces in Punjab province, police said on Sunday. The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police arrested TTP ‘target killer’ Faizan Ahmad Butt last week in connection with the killing of policemen in Lahore in April, a CTD spokesperson said. In the “early hours of Sunday, (the) CTD team took the target killer Butt to Karol Jungle at the outskirts of Lahore for recovery of the weapons. Upon his identification, one pistol and two hand grenades were recovered,” the spokesperson said. While the CTD team was at the hideout, six people believed to be TTP terrorists reached the area and opened fire at the police team to free Butt. (PTI)

3 cops wounded in Atlanta street altercation

Atlanta, May 12: Three Atlanta police officers were hospitalised with gunshot wounds after an altercation that left a suspect dead Saturday evening, authorities said. Officers responded at 5:15 pm to a report of an armed man in a commercial area on Fairbanks Street and encountered a man with a handgun and a knife on Desoto Avenue, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said during a news conference. “During that encounter there was a struggle, there was gunfire that resulted in three of our officers being injured. It also resulted in the death of the individual that was armed with the handgun,” Schierbaum said. (AP)