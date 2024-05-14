Tuesday, May 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Amazon pumps Rs 1,600 crore into its India arm as e-commerce battle intensifies

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, May 14: E-commerce giant Amazon has pumped Rs 1,600 crore into its India arm, Amazon Seller Services, a regulatory filing by the company has shown.

The investment comes as India’s e-commerce growth is expected to reach $200-230 billion by 2030, a steady 20-22 per cent rise.

According to Amazon’s filing in the US, “The Board is hereby accorded for allotment of 1,66,00,00,000 (One hundred sixty six crore) equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 16,60,00,00,000 (One thousand six hundred sixty crore) to the existing shareholders on right basis”.

This is the second time when the e-commerce giant has infused money into Amazon Seller Services this year.

In February, the US-based parent company infused Rs 830 crore into its India entity.

Recently, Walmart invested $600 million into homegrown rival Flipkart.

The e-commerce war in the country has intensified as India, a growing economy, is set to add a new user base of almost 210 million shoppers by 2030 from the current 240 million users.

Most of these new users are expected to be from tier 2 and beyond cities, according to market research firm Redseer.

IANS

Previous article
Death toll in Indonesia’s floods, volcanic mudflows rises to 52
Next article
Hopefully will get success in politics too, says Kangana on filing nomination from Mandi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Streaming app ads linked to increased junk food consumption by teenagers

Shillong, May 14: Young users of live-streaming gaming platforms appear to be eating more unhealthy snacks after being...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Wamiqa Gabbi posts goofy video on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’

Shillong, May 14: Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen in 'Khufiya' on Tuesday shared a goofy video on...
Business

Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit dips 14 percent

Shillong, May 14: Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a 13.7 per cent decline in net profit at Rs...
INTERNATIONAL

Israeli troops entering deeper into Rafah: Eyewitnesses

Shillong, May 14: Israeli troops have advanced deeper into Rafah, eyewitnesses in Gaza's overcrowded southernmost city said on...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Streaming app ads linked to increased junk food consumption by teenagers

Health 0
Shillong, May 14: Young users of live-streaming gaming platforms...

Wamiqa Gabbi posts goofy video on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 14: Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen...

Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit dips 14 percent

Business 0
Shillong, May 14: Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a...
Load more

Popular news

Streaming app ads linked to increased junk food consumption by teenagers

Health 0
Shillong, May 14: Young users of live-streaming gaming platforms...

Wamiqa Gabbi posts goofy video on Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s viral song ‘Bado Badi’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 14: Wamiqa Gabbi, who was last seen...

Apollo Tyres Q4 net profit dips 14 percent

Business 0
Shillong, May 14: Apollo Tyres on Tuesday reported a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img