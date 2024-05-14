Tuesday, May 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Australia sanctions Iranian entities for ‘destabilising behaviour’ in Middle East

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Canberra, May 14: Australia on Tuesday imposed targeted sanctions on an additional five Iranian individuals and three entities, in response to “destabilising behaviour” in the Middle East.

Targeted entities include Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, which seized an Israeli-linked, Portuguese-flagged, civilian vessel in international waters on April 13.

“Australia continues to call for the immediate release of the ship and its crew,” stated Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

The seized container vessel MSC Aries also has 16 Indian crew members on board.

Among the senior officials sanctioned by Australia on Tuesday are Iran’s Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani and the Commander of the IRGC Qods Force, Brigadier General Esmail Qaani.

“The IRGC is a malignant actor that has long been a threat to international security, and to its own people,” mentioned Wong in a statement released by the Australian government.

Those sanctioned also include Iranian senior officials, business people and companies that have contributed to the development of Iran’s missile and Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) programmes.

“Iran’s proliferation and provision of these technologies to its proxies has fostered instability across the region for many years,” Wong added.

The Australian government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has now sanctioned 90 Iranian-linked individuals and 100 Iranian-linked entities.

“This action is in line with sanctions measures taken by our partners in recent weeks, following Iran’s unprecedented drone and missile attack on Israel in April. Australia will continue to deliberately and strategically apply pressure on Iran to cease its disruptive activities and adhere to international law,” said Wong.

IANS

Previous article
Advocates cannot be sued under Consumer Protection Act for professional negligence: Supreme Court
Next article
Joe Biden signs bill banning US imports of Russian uranium
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Death toll in Indonesia’s floods, volcanic mudflows rises to 52

Jakarta, May 14:  Death toll in cold lava floods that destroyed houses, buildings and public facilities in Indonesia's...
INTERNATIONAL

Senior Russian general arrested as corruption probe deepens

Moscow, May 14: Following the dismissal of former Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu amid corruption investigations, another high-ranking...
NATIONAL

Joe Biden signs bill banning US imports of Russian uranium

Washington, May 14: US President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that will prohibit US imports of...
NATIONAL

Advocates cannot be sued under Consumer Protection Act for professional negligence: Supreme Court

New Delhi, May 14: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that advocates cannot be held liable under the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Death toll in Indonesia’s floods, volcanic mudflows rises to 52

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jakarta, May 14:  Death toll in cold lava floods...

Senior Russian general arrested as corruption probe deepens

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, May 14: Following the dismissal of former Russian...

Joe Biden signs bill banning US imports of Russian uranium

NATIONAL 0
Washington, May 14: US President Joe Biden signed into...
Load more

Popular news

Death toll in Indonesia’s floods, volcanic mudflows rises to 52

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jakarta, May 14:  Death toll in cold lava floods...

Senior Russian general arrested as corruption probe deepens

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, May 14: Following the dismissal of former Russian...

Joe Biden signs bill banning US imports of Russian uranium

NATIONAL 0
Washington, May 14: US President Joe Biden signed into...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img