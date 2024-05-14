Tuesday, May 14, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Joe Biden signs bill banning US imports of Russian uranium

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
Washington, May 14: US President Joe Biden signed into law a bill that will prohibit US imports of unirradiated low-enriched uranium from Russia.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement that Biden signed the Prohibiting Russian Uranium Imports Act, which is aimed at “reducing, and ultimately eliminating, our reliance on Russia for civilian nuclear power.”

Having already been passed in the House and the Senate, the bill stipulates that 90 days after its enactment, unirradiated low-enriched uranium produced in Russia or by a Russian entity may not be imported to the United States, Xinhua news agency reported.

Enriched uranium is the main fuel used by nuclear power plants.

The bill will provide waivers until January 1, 2028, for utilities having to shut down nuclear reactors due to the cutoff of the Russian uranium supply.

It also frees up 2.72 billion US dollars in federal funding that Congress recently appropriated, according to Sullivan, who said the money will be used to “jumpstart new enrichment capacity in the United States.”

US companies pay around 1 billion dollars per year for enriched uranium from Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear power conglomerate, according to The Washington Post.

The paper said in a report that the newly enacted law intends to “cut off one of the last significant flows of money from the United States to Russia” amid the latter’s conflict with Ukraine.

IANS

Previous article
Australia sanctions Iranian entities for ‘destabilising behaviour’ in Middle East
Next article
Senior Russian general arrested as corruption probe deepens
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Death toll in Indonesia’s floods, volcanic mudflows rises to 52

Jakarta, May 14:  Death toll in cold lava floods that destroyed houses, buildings and public facilities in Indonesia's...
INTERNATIONAL

Senior Russian general arrested as corruption probe deepens

Moscow, May 14: Following the dismissal of former Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu amid corruption investigations, another high-ranking...
NATIONAL

Australia sanctions Iranian entities for ‘destabilising behaviour’ in Middle East

Canberra, May 14: Australia on Tuesday imposed targeted sanctions on an additional five Iranian individuals and three entities,...
NATIONAL

Advocates cannot be sued under Consumer Protection Act for professional negligence: Supreme Court

New Delhi, May 14: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled that advocates cannot be held liable under the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Death toll in Indonesia’s floods, volcanic mudflows rises to 52

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jakarta, May 14:  Death toll in cold lava floods...

Senior Russian general arrested as corruption probe deepens

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, May 14: Following the dismissal of former Russian...

Australia sanctions Iranian entities for ‘destabilising behaviour’ in Middle East

NATIONAL 0
Canberra, May 14: Australia on Tuesday imposed targeted sanctions...
Load more

Popular news

Death toll in Indonesia’s floods, volcanic mudflows rises to 52

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jakarta, May 14:  Death toll in cold lava floods...

Senior Russian general arrested as corruption probe deepens

INTERNATIONAL 0
Moscow, May 14: Following the dismissal of former Russian...

Australia sanctions Iranian entities for ‘destabilising behaviour’ in Middle East

NATIONAL 0
Canberra, May 14: Australia on Tuesday imposed targeted sanctions...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img