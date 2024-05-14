Tura Catholic Cemetery targeted by thieves, 19 metal crosses stolen

Tura, May 14: In a shocking incident, the Catholic cemetery at RC Road in Tura has been targeted by thieves who managed to break off and make off with as many as 19 metal crosses, before the theft was discovered by locals sometime on Sunday.

According to sources, the theft came to light after children from the locality saw some men loading metal crosses onto an Auto rickshaw and taking them away and informed others.

An inspection of the cemetery by Church authorities soon after revealed crosses missing from some graves while some crosses had been bent and damaged. While some of the crosses were uprooted, the thieves even attempted to cut through others presumably with a sawing tool.

Meanwhile, Catholic Church authorities have filed an FIR into the matter and the same has been confirmed by police.

“We have received an FIR filed by one banister Ch Marak to the effect that on may 12, around 12:00 noon to 1.00 pm, some unknown miscreants entered the Graveyard of the Cathedral Parish, R.C Road, Tura (Near Bishops House), uprooted and stole around 19 (nineteen) metal crosses from the graves. More than 15 Crosses have been damaged in an attempt to uproot and steal the metal cross from the grave,” police said.

According to police, a case has been registered with regard to the matter and investigation is on.