After Mumbai & B’luru, Zomato expands priority food delivery service to 3 more cities

Shillong, May 15: Online food delivery company Zomato has now expanded the ‘priority food delivery service’ to three more cities — Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune — after piloting the offering in parts of Mumbai and Bengaluru.

According to the details available on the Zomato app, the company is offering users the choice to choose the priority delivery option to get their food delivered up to 5 minutes faster compared to standard delivery.

For the service, the company is charging Rs 19 to Rs 29 per order, as well as charging the additional fee for priority deliveries from ‘Zomato Gold’ users, reports Inc42.

The new development comes at a time when Zomato has been experimenting with a variety of new offerings to increase revenue.

Last month, it was reported to be testing last-mile delivery services for office workers in corporate parks, according to the report.

Recently, the online food delivery company also introduced an all-electric “large order fleet” to deliver large orders for up to 50 people at once.

Last month, it also increased its platform fee to Rs 5 per order from Rs 4 earlier. Meanwhile, the company’s consolidated profit after tax (PAT) increased by 26.8 per cent to Rs 175 crore in the quarter ended March 31 of the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) from Rs 138 crore in the previous quarter. (IANS)