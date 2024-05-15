Inter-school Subroto Cup tourney from June

Shillong, May 14: The District Sports Officer’s office in East Khasi Hills, Shillong, is set to organize the District Level Inter-School Subroto Cup Football Tournament 2024.

This event, targeting schools within the district, will feature competitions for under-15 boys, under-17 boys, and under-17 girls, starting tentatively from June 10, 2024.

Entry forms are available at the District Sports Officer’s office during working hours. Alternatively, interested parties can contact the provided phone numbers for more information. The specific eligibility criteria for participants are as follows: Sub-Junior Under-15 Boys must be born on or after January 1, 2010. For junior Under-17 Boys must be born on or after January 1, 2008 and for junior Under-17 Girls must be on or after January 1, 2008.The deadline for entry submission is May 28, 2024, during office hours. The screening for age verification will take place on May 31, 2024. Participants must present their original birth certificate and Aadhaar card (or acknowledgment of Aadhaar application) during the screening process.For further details and category-specific queries, please contact:Under-15 Boys: 8131860839; Under-17 Boys: 8974606849; Under-17 Girls: 9774096821This tournament promises to be an exciting opportunity for young footballers in East Khasi Hills to showcase their talent and compete at a high level.