Wednesday, May 15, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONAL

Zelensky cancels foreign trips as situation worsens in Kharkiv

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 15: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has cancelled all trips abroad in the coming days in light of the advancing Russian offensive in the Kharkiv region, his spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov said on Wednesday.

Zelensky was to visit Spain and Portugal at the end of the week.

Russia began a ground and air assault on Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, in the north-east and the surrounding region last week.

In what analyst describe as one of the most perilous moments for Kyiv in the war, Moscow’s forces have been able to capture several villages as they continue to bombard Kharkiv with missiles.

Worries are mounting that Russia is using the wave of attacks on the city to possibly lay the groundwork to capture Kharkiv.

The military leadership in Kyiv – struggling with a lack of weapons, ammunition and soldiers – said earlier on Wednesday that troops were being withdrawn from some Kharkiv positions. (IANS)

Previous article
IDF braces up for multi-pronged attack in Gaza
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Devendra Jalihal assumes charge as IIT-G director

Guwahati, May 15: Devendra Jalihal has taken over charge as the director of Indian Institute of Technology-Guwahati (IIT-G)...
News Alert

Assam CS launches digital platform for reporting damages during disasters

Guwahati, May 15: Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota on Wednesday launched the Disaster Reporting and Information Management System...
Technology

After Mumbai & B’luru, Zomato expands priority food delivery service to 3 more cities

Shillong, May 15: Online food delivery company Zomato has now expanded the 'priority food delivery service' to three...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sonali Bendre exudes cool chic vibe with all-green look, edgy heels, top-notch bun

Shillong, May 15: Actress Sonali Bendre on Wednesday went all green for her outfit of the day, sending...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Devendra Jalihal assumes charge as IIT-G director

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 15: Devendra Jalihal has taken over charge...

Assam CS launches digital platform for reporting damages during disasters

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 15: Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota on...

After Mumbai & B’luru, Zomato expands priority food delivery service to 3 more cities

Technology 0
Shillong, May 15: Online food delivery company Zomato has...
Load more

Popular news

Devendra Jalihal assumes charge as IIT-G director

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 15: Devendra Jalihal has taken over charge...

Assam CS launches digital platform for reporting damages during disasters

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 15: Assam chief secretary Ravi Kota on...

After Mumbai & B’luru, Zomato expands priority food delivery service to 3 more cities

Technology 0
Shillong, May 15: Online food delivery company Zomato has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img