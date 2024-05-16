Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears arm sling as she heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 16: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival at the French Riviera.

The mother-daughter duo were spotted at the airport, where Aishwarya, who appeared to have sustained an injury, was seen wearing an arm sling.

The actress was dressed in a navy blue trench coat paired with black pants.

Aaradhya opted for a casual look as well, wearing a sweatshirt and joggers.

This is not the first time Aishwarya will be seen walking the red carpet at the prestigious event. She has been a part of the Cannes Film Festival for over a decade, and her red carpet looks have often gone viral on social media.

Aishwarya first walked the red carpet at Cannes in 2002, wearing a saree by Neeta Lulla for the premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Devdas’, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Other celebrities expected to attend the festival include Aditi Rao Hydari, Shobita Dhulipala, and Kiara Advani. (IANS)

Previous article
Miss ‘Universe’ Meghalaya crown unveiled in Shillong
Next article
Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting increasingly awkward for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. At a...
Technology

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said the X platform will soon launch more features...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film 'Game Changer',...
INTERNATIONAL

Several wounded in Switzerland knife attack

Shillong, May 16: Several passers-by were injured in an indiscriminate knife attack in the northern Swiss town of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting...

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday...

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next...
Load more

Popular news

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting...

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday...

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img