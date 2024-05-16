Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kiara Advani heads to Cannes looking cool in beige spring coat matching sneakers

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 16: Actress Kiara Advani, who will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu film ‘Game Changer’, has left Mumbai to attend the 77th Cannes Film Festival.

The actress was spotted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, arriving in style as she was clicked by the shutterbugs.

She wore a light-brown long jacket paired with a cream-coloured outfit and matching sneakers, with her hair tied in a messy bun.

Kiara will represent India on the Red Cinema International Film Festival’s panel about global incentives and filming at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18. She will also attend the Cinema Gala dinner hosted by Vanity Fair at the Cannes.

Other actresses like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Shobita Dhulipala will also be at the Cannes Film Festival this year.

India has a notable representation at the prestigious film festival this year, with seven films being screened under different sections.

Filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s film ‘All We Imagine as Light’ is the first Indian film in 30 years, since ‘Swaham’, to be screened in the main segment (Palme d’Or) of the festival on May 23.

The Malayalam film follows the story of two roommates who serve as nurses at a hospital. How love and self-discovery bring about a change in their perspectives forms the crux of the story. (IANS)

Previous article
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears arm sling as she heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting increasingly awkward for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. At a...
Technology

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday said the X platform will soon launch more features...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears arm sling as she heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

Shillong, May 16: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was joined by her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan to attend the...
INTERNATIONAL

Several wounded in Switzerland knife attack

Shillong, May 16: Several passers-by were injured in an indiscriminate knife attack in the northern Swiss town of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting...

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears arm sling as she heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 16: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was...
Load more

Popular news

AAP goes into silent mode on Swati Maliwal controversy

News Alert 0
Shillong, May 16: The Swati Maliwal episode is getting...

X to make live content more engaging, reach more users: Musk

Technology 0
Shillong, May 16: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wears arm sling as she heads to Cannes with daughter Aaradhya

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 16: Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img