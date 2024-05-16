Thursday, May 16, 2024
J&K: NIA attaches Pulwama properties of Jaish terrorist

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, May 16: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Thursday that it has attached seven properties in J&K’s Pulwama belonging to Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo, a top terrorist of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist organisation.

“Terrorist Sartaj Ahmed Mantoo’s properties, including land measuring 19 marlas and 84 square feet at Kisarigam in Pulwama district of Kashmir, were attached on Wednesday under Section 33 (1) of UA (P) Act, 1967, on the orders of NIA Special Court, Jammu,” the agency said in a statement.

Mantoo was arrested on January 31, 2020, and several arms, ammunition and explosives were recovered from his possession.

He was charge-sheeted on July 27 of the same year and is currently facing trial under relevant sections of the Arms Act, IPC, Explosive Substances Act, the UA (P) Act, and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933.

According to the NIA, along with his five co-accused members of JeM, Mantoo was involved in transporting freshly infiltrated terrorists to the Kashmir Valley.

As many as three terrorists were killed and arms, ammunition and explosives were also seized in the case related to a conspiracy to unleash terror attacks on security forces and apparatus as part of an anti-India agenda.

Since its formation in 2000 by Maulana Masood Azhar, JeM has carried out several terrorist attacks in India, including J&K.

JeM was enlisted as a ‘Designated Foreign Terrorist Organisation’ by the United Nations Security Council resolution (UNSC) and Azhar was designated as a ‘global terrorist’ in 2019.

NIA had just a week ago attached six immovable properties of another top militant of JeM in Kashmir as part of its crackdown on terror operatives in J&K. (IANS)

