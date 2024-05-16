Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

SC directs Centre to deport 17 foreigners detained in Assam transit camps

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, May 16: The Supreme Court has directed the central government to take steps to immediately deport 17 foreigners detained in transit camps of Assam, considering that there are no pending cases registered against them.

A bench of the apex court, while hearing the matter pertaining to the condition of detention centres in Assam on Thursday, took note of the report submitted by the Assam Legal Services Authority Committee, which informed the bench that four among such foreigners were detained beyond a period of two years and that the report on the facilities at the detention centre has not been furnished.

“We direct the Assam State Legal Services Authority to visit the detention centres of declared foreigners in the State of Assam and ascertain from the records maintained in detention centres how many declared foreigners have been detained in the said detention centres for a period of more than two years,” the bench ordered.

“After completing this exercise, the Assam State Legal Services Authority shall also constitute a team to visit the detention centres with a view to find out the facilities which are made available to the declared foreigners in the detention centre,” the bench stated.

Notably, individuals with doubtful citizenship and deemed foreigners are kept in such detention centres.

“We are of the view that the Union of India must take immediate steps for deporting these 17 declared foreigners as it is not the case that there are offences registered against them. Priority should be given to deport the four persons who have spent more than two years at the detention centre,” the court ordered.

The court observed that the foreigners have been detained even as no pending case has been registered against them.

Previous article
J&K: NIA attaches Pulwama properties of Jaish terrorist
Next article
Relatives of Polytechnic hanging victim alleges foul play, FIR filed
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Clashes between Assam and Meghalaya villagers averted

Nongpoh, May 16: An imminent clash between residents of Meghalaya and Assam was successfully defused on Thursday at...
NATIONAL

Has Dadenggre messed up the latest teacher recruitment?

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, May 15: Education, especially in the Garo Hills region has been in the limelight over...
NATIONAL

Kejriwal on sticky wicket after prolonged silence on Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

New Delhi, May 16: Soon after the news of a joint press conference by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal...
MEGHALAYA

Relatives of Polytechnic hanging victim alleges foul play, FIR filed

Tura, May 16: The Chambugong and Tegite mahari (clan) from Tura have jointly filed an FIR over the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Clashes between Assam and Meghalaya villagers averted

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 16: An imminent clash between residents of...

Has Dadenggre messed up the latest teacher recruitment?

NATIONAL 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, May 15: Education, especially in the...

Kejriwal on sticky wicket after prolonged silence on Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: Soon after the news of...
Load more

Popular news

Clashes between Assam and Meghalaya villagers averted

MEGHALAYA 0
Nongpoh, May 16: An imminent clash between residents of...

Has Dadenggre messed up the latest teacher recruitment?

NATIONAL 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, May 15: Education, especially in the...

Kejriwal on sticky wicket after prolonged silence on Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: Soon after the news of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img