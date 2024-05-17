Friday, May 17, 2024
spot_img
Technology

1 in 4 Indians faced cyber threat in Jan-March period: Report

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 17: Nearly one in four Indians faced hacking attacks in the first quarter (January-March period) this year, as malware continues to be a major cyber threat, a report showed on Friday.

In the quarterly data released by global security company Kaspersky, 22.9 per cent of web users in the country were attacked by web-borne threats.

About 20.1 per cent users were vulnerable to local threats during the same period.

“Malware remains a major threat to the users in India. Targeted malware attacks continue to be a major source of worry for organisations and users alike,” said the company.

Cyber criminals exploited the vulnerabilities in the browsers and their plugins.

“File-less malware is being seen as the most dangerous web threat this quarter since it does not leave any trace for static analysis of the attack,” the findings showed.

Social engineering like phishing, baiting and pretexting also remained a prevalent mode of cyber attack on the Indian users.

Kaspersky said its web security solutions blocked 12,454,797 different Internet-borne cyberthreats during the January-March period.

In the same period, it detected and blocked 16,751,049 local incidents on computers. (IANS)

Previous article
EU tells Microsoft to provide information on GenAI risks in Bing search else face fine
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nimrat Kaur recalls ’10 minute’ standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes: ‘Beginning of something huge’

Shillong, May 17: Actress Nimrat Kaur has reminisced about the sweet memory of her movie 'The Lunchbox', which...
Business

India forex reserves surge by $2.56 bn to $644.15 bn

Shillong, may 17: India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by $2.56 billion to $644.15 billion during the week ended...
Technology

EU tells Microsoft to provide information on GenAI risks in Bing search else face fine

Shillong, May 17: The European Commission on Friday directed Microsoft to provide more information about the generative AI...
News Alert

Did Maliwal’s refusal to resign as MP to make space for senior lawyer lead to her assault?

Shillong, May 17: Since May 13 morning, when the news broke that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nimrat Kaur recalls ’10 minute’ standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes: ‘Beginning of something huge’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 17: Actress Nimrat Kaur has reminisced about...

India forex reserves surge by $2.56 bn to $644.15 bn

Business 0
Shillong, may 17: India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by...

EU tells Microsoft to provide information on GenAI risks in Bing search else face fine

Technology 0
Shillong, May 17: The European Commission on Friday directed...
Load more

Popular news

Nimrat Kaur recalls ’10 minute’ standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes: ‘Beginning of something huge’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 17: Actress Nimrat Kaur has reminisced about...

India forex reserves surge by $2.56 bn to $644.15 bn

Business 0
Shillong, may 17: India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by...

EU tells Microsoft to provide information on GenAI risks in Bing search else face fine

Technology 0
Shillong, May 17: The European Commission on Friday directed...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img