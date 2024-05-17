Friday, May 17, 2024
spot_img
Technology

EU tells Microsoft to provide information on GenAI risks in Bing search else face fine

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 17: The European Commission on Friday directed Microsoft to provide more information about the generative AI (GenAI) features in its search engine Bing else face fine, as the tech giant failed to respond to a March 14 request for inputs regarding specific risks stemming from Bing’s GenAI features.

The Commission stepped up its enforcement actions against Microsoft and the company now has time till May 27 to provide the requested information to the Commission on Bing’s generative AI features, notably “Copilot in Bing” and “Image Creator by Designer”.

If Bing fails to reply within the deadline, the Commission may impose fines up to 1 per cent of the provider’s total annual income or global turnover and periodic penalties up to 5 per cent of the provider’s average daily income or worldwide annual turnover.

The regulator can also impose fines up to 1 per cent of the provider’s total annual income or worldwide turnover for incorrect, incomplete, or misleading information in response to a request for information.

“Following its designation as ‘Very Large Online Search Engine’, Bing is required to comply with the full set of provisions introduced by the Digital Services Act (DSA),” said the Commission.

Microsoft was yet to react to the “legally binding request for information,”. (IANS)

Previous article
Neuralink accepting applications for 2nd participant for chip implant: Elon Musk
Next article
1 in 4 Indians faced cyber threat in Jan-March period: Report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

1 in 4 Indians faced cyber threat in Jan-March period: Report

Shillong, May 17: Nearly one in four Indians faced hacking attacks in the first quarter (January-March period) this...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Nimrat Kaur recalls ’10 minute’ standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes: ‘Beginning of something huge’

Shillong, May 17: Actress Nimrat Kaur has reminisced about the sweet memory of her movie 'The Lunchbox', which...
Business

India forex reserves surge by $2.56 bn to $644.15 bn

Shillong, may 17: India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by $2.56 billion to $644.15 billion during the week ended...
News Alert

Did Maliwal’s refusal to resign as MP to make space for senior lawyer lead to her assault?

Shillong, May 17: Since May 13 morning, when the news broke that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

1 in 4 Indians faced cyber threat in Jan-March period: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, May 17: Nearly one in four Indians faced...

Nimrat Kaur recalls ’10 minute’ standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes: ‘Beginning of something huge’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 17: Actress Nimrat Kaur has reminisced about...

India forex reserves surge by $2.56 bn to $644.15 bn

Business 0
Shillong, may 17: India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by...
Load more

Popular news

1 in 4 Indians faced cyber threat in Jan-March period: Report

Technology 0
Shillong, May 17: Nearly one in four Indians faced...

Nimrat Kaur recalls ’10 minute’ standing ovation for ‘The Lunchbox’ at Cannes: ‘Beginning of something huge’

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 17: Actress Nimrat Kaur has reminisced about...

India forex reserves surge by $2.56 bn to $644.15 bn

Business 0
Shillong, may 17: India’s foreign exchange reserves surged by...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img