Alert issued for residents downstream of Ganol dam

Tura, May 17: The Executive Engineer, Ganol Civil Division-I, Tura Rongkhon has informed that the Sluice Radial Gates of the Ganol SHP Concrete dam may need to be opened at any time during heavy rainfall to release the water at Ganol Dam for the safety of the Dam and its structures.

In this connection, a request has been made to all the villagers residing or working in the downstream area of the Ganol SHP Dam to be cautioned against engaging in any activities near the banks of the Ganol river as the level of the river may suddenly rise due to opening of the gates.

However, all efforts will be made to regulate the discharge of water through the gates to the maximum, the notification added.