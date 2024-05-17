Friday, May 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Alert issued for residents downstream of Ganol dam

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, May 17:  The Executive Engineer, Ganol Civil Division-I, Tura Rongkhon has informed that the Sluice Radial Gates of the Ganol SHP Concrete dam may need to be opened at any time during heavy rainfall to release the water at Ganol Dam for the safety of the Dam and its structures.

In this connection, a request has been made to all the villagers residing or working in the downstream area of the Ganol SHP Dam to be cautioned against engaging in any activities near the banks of the Ganol river as the level of the river may suddenly rise due to opening of the gates.

However, all efforts will be made to regulate the discharge of water through the gates to the maximum, the notification added.

Previous article
HC closes PIL challenging non-completion of augmentation of Diphu water supply scheme
Next article
ICFAI holds career counseling programme for students at Garobadha
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Amid opposition by most parties, Tripura govt to implement CAA

Agartala, May 17:  The BJP government in Tripura is preparing to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Chief...
NATIONAL

2-day conference on criminal justice system gets underway at IIT-G on May 18

Guwahati, May 17: The Ministry of Law and Justice is organising a two-day conference titled ‘India's Progressive Path...
NATIONAL

ICFAI holds career counseling programme for students at Garobadha

Tura, May 17: The ICFAI University in Tura on Friday conducted a comprehensive Career Counseling Program for the...
News Alert

HC closes PIL challenging non-completion of augmentation of Diphu water supply scheme

Guwahati, May 17 /--/ The Gauhati High Court has closed a PIL challenging the non-completion of augmentation of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amid opposition by most parties, Tripura govt to implement CAA

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, May 17:  The BJP government in Tripura is...

2-day conference on criminal justice system gets underway at IIT-G on May 18

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 17: The Ministry of Law and Justice...

ICFAI holds career counseling programme for students at Garobadha

NATIONAL 0
Tura, May 17: The ICFAI University in Tura on...
Load more

Popular news

Amid opposition by most parties, Tripura govt to implement CAA

NATIONAL 0
Agartala, May 17:  The BJP government in Tripura is...

2-day conference on criminal justice system gets underway at IIT-G on May 18

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 17: The Ministry of Law and Justice...

ICFAI holds career counseling programme for students at Garobadha

NATIONAL 0
Tura, May 17: The ICFAI University in Tura on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img