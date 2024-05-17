ICFAI holds career counseling programme for students at Garobadha

Tura, May 17: The ICFAI University in Tura on Friday conducted a comprehensive Career Counseling Program for the students of Class XII (Board Exam appeared/passed) at Garobadha Higher Secondary School as part of its ongoing commitment to guide students towards successful and fulfilling career paths. The initiative aimed to empower young minds with the necessary knowledge and insights to navigate the complex world of career choices effectively.

The Career Counseling Program, led by a team of experienced professionals and academic experts from ICFAI University, Tura Campus provided students with valuable information on various career options, emerging trends in different industries, and the importance of making informed decisions regarding their educational and professional journeys. Through interactive sessions and one-on-one consultations, the students were equipped with the tools and resources needed to explore their interests, strengths, and aspirations, enabling them to make informed decisions about their future careers.

Dr Brenda D Marak, Assistant Professor, Department of Management dwelled on Career Opportunities in Industries and also stressed on the Course offered in the University which handholds the students for Entrepreneurship Skills and Business led Career Opportunities.

Mr. Sumit Dey, Assistant Professor HOD of IT Depertment spoke at length on Career exploration in IT industries and Developing Project making Skills. He also informed the students about the NEP 2020.

The program received an overwhelming response from the students, teachers, and school administration, with participants expressing gratitude for the valuable insights and guidance provided during the sessions.

The programme was organized with the support of Principal of Garobadha Secondary School, Bestling A Sangma.