MEGHALAYA

GSWSS clears Mawphlang roadblock

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 16: The state government has succeeded in resolving a critical obstacle by obtaining the go ahead from Hima Mawphlang for construction of a pumping station close to the Umiew river. The pending clearance had delayed the much-awaited Greater Shillong Water Supply Scheme (GSWSS) Phase-III.
The bone of contention was the government’s inability to come to an understanding with the Hima Mawphlang which is demanding over 20 jobs in the PHE Department for the locals in lieu of around 2-3 acres of land needed by the government for installation of the second pumping set.
PHE Minister Marcuise N Marak on Thursday said the breakthrough came after department officials and Chief Secretary DP Wahlang held a series of meetings with the heads of Hima Mawphlang following which the clearance was granted.
“We are now hopeful of starting the second phase of construction of the pumping station under GSWSS Phase-III,” the minister said.
The GSWSS Phase-III was approved in order to help Shillongites with their water problems. The project, sanctioned in October 2008, was estimated to cost Rs 193.5 crore and was to be completed by May 2011. That estimate has now increased to well over Rs 300 crore, but there is no indication as to when it will be finished.

Previous article
‘Customs, BSF should check sugar smuggling’
Next article
KHADC wants delimitation committee to complete job within extended timeframe
