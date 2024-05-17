M’laya all-rounder Kurkalang bids farewell

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 16: Sanvert B Kurkalang, known for his tenacity as an all-rounder, has announced his retirement from domestic BCCI cricket, reflecting on the privilege of representing both the state and the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) on the grand stage.

Kurkalang, renowned for his medium-fast bowling and right-handed batting skills, had long been under the scrutiny of MCA selectors before making his senior state team debut in November 2022 during a List A (one day) encounter against Delhi in Kolkata as part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

The 31-year-old athlete contributed to Meghalaya’s cricket journey across various formats, featuring in three Ranji Trophy first-class matches, four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, and three Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 matches. His standout performance in the Ranji Trophy this year included figures of 3/19 against Arunachal Pradesh in January.

Among his notable List A achievements was his spell of 2/48 against the formidable Maharashtra team in November last year.