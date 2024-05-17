Friday, May 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

M’laya all-rounder Kurkalang bids farewell

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 16: Sanvert B Kurkalang, known for his tenacity as an all-rounder, has announced his retirement from domestic BCCI cricket, reflecting on the privilege of representing both the state and the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) on the grand stage.
Kurkalang, renowned for his medium-fast bowling and right-handed batting skills, had long been under the scrutiny of MCA selectors before making his senior state team debut in November 2022 during a List A (one day) encounter against Delhi in Kolkata as part of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
The 31-year-old athlete contributed to Meghalaya’s cricket journey across various formats, featuring in three Ranji Trophy first-class matches, four Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, and three Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 matches. His standout performance in the Ranji Trophy this year included figures of 3/19 against Arunachal Pradesh in January.
Among his notable List A achievements was his spell of 2/48 against the formidable Maharashtra team in November last year.

Previous article
Clashes between Assam and Meghalaya villagers averted
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Of CUET and Meghalaya

Editor An entrance exam intended to provide equal opportunities to all Indian students while eliminating subjective bias in evaluation...
EDITORIAL

Season of speculations

A teasing game is on as to the likely outcome of the present parliamentary polls. The BJP, which...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Pandemonium over CUET exams: Who’s accountable?

By Patricia Mukhim In the age of social media nothing remains an unrevealed secret for too long. The fiasco...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Tale of two Telugu States

By Kingshuk Nag Now that the votes have been cast there is a lot of speculation about the results...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Of CUET and Meghalaya

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor An entrance exam intended to provide equal opportunities to...

Season of speculations

EDITORIAL 0
A teasing game is on as to the likely...

Pandemonium over CUET exams: Who’s accountable?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim In the age of social media nothing...
Load more

Popular news

Of CUET and Meghalaya

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR 0
Editor An entrance exam intended to provide equal opportunities to...

Season of speculations

EDITORIAL 0
A teasing game is on as to the likely...

Pandemonium over CUET exams: Who’s accountable?

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
By Patricia Mukhim In the age of social media nothing...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img