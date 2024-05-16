Thursday, May 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews AlertREGIONAL

Clashes between Assam and Meghalaya villagers averted

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Nongpoh, May 16: An imminent clash between residents of Meghalaya and Assam was successfully defused on Thursday at Maikhuli, a border village between the two states, following a tense standoff over the transporting of boulders from Meghalaya to Assam.

The situation was brought under control through the prompt intervention of Meghalaya Police, Assam Police, and respective magistrates from both sides.

According to sources, the incident unfolded when villagers from Assam, frustrated by the deteriorating condition of internal roads and frequent waterlogging caused by the passage of dumpers carrying boulders from a stone quarry in Meghalaya, erected bamboo barricades to block the passage of these heavy vehicles.

The Assam villagers had previously demanded repairs to the road, the construction of culverts, and the implementation of a proper drainage system to mitigate damage caused by heavy vehicular traffic. In response to these concerns, consultations involving local leaders from both Meghalaya and Assam were held. As a goodwill gesture, the stone quarry company, Sureka Enterprise, undertook repairs to the road using paver blocks. However, the onset of the rainy season, combined with the continued passage of heavy vehicles, led to the road once again succumbing to damage.

Tensions escalated when villagers from Maikhuli, Ri Bhoi District, in Meghalaya, confronted the Assam villagers at the site of the bamboo barricades, leading to heated exchanges and a clash was looming large. The situation was brought under control with the timely arrival of police personnel from Pilangkata Outpost, Basistha and Jorabat Police Stations, as well as the intervention of magistrates from both the states.

Following discussions between the authorities, the agitated villagers removed the bamboo barricades. Magistrates from both Meghalaya and Assam instructed the villagers not to undertake any construction on the road, as the same will be referred to the district administration level in order to address concerns comprehensively.

Previous article
Kejriwal on sticky wicket after prolonged silence on Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Has Dadenggre messed up the latest teacher recruitment?

Biplab Kr Dey Tura, May 15: Education, especially in the Garo Hills region has been in the limelight over...
NATIONAL

Kejriwal on sticky wicket after prolonged silence on Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

New Delhi, May 16: Soon after the news of a joint press conference by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal...
MEGHALAYA

Relatives of Polytechnic hanging victim alleges foul play, FIR filed

Tura, May 16: The Chambugong and Tegite mahari (clan) from Tura have jointly filed an FIR over the...
NATIONAL

SC directs Centre to deport 17 foreigners detained in Assam transit camps

Guwahati, May 16: The Supreme Court has directed the central government to take steps to immediately deport 17...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Has Dadenggre messed up the latest teacher recruitment?

NATIONAL 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, May 15: Education, especially in the...

Kejriwal on sticky wicket after prolonged silence on Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: Soon after the news of...

Relatives of Polytechnic hanging victim alleges foul play, FIR filed

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 16: The Chambugong and Tegite mahari (clan)...
Load more

Popular news

Has Dadenggre messed up the latest teacher recruitment?

NATIONAL 0
Biplab Kr Dey Tura, May 15: Education, especially in the...

Kejriwal on sticky wicket after prolonged silence on Swati Maliwal ‘assault’ case

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 16: Soon after the news of...

Relatives of Polytechnic hanging victim alleges foul play, FIR filed

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, May 16: The Chambugong and Tegite mahari (clan)...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img