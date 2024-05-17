U-20 Nat’l C’ship: Meghalaya win, but miss quarters spot

By Our Reporter

Shillong, May 16: In a valiant effort, Meghalaya clinched a 2-0 victory over Maharashtra in the U-20 Men’s National Football Championship held in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh on Thursday.

However, despite their triumph, Meghalaya’s hopes of progressing to the quarterfinals were dashed as Mizoram secured the top spot in Group F.

The game saw Mebanaibok Kharbudnah netting a penalty goal at the 26th minute, following a foul on Willbeson Jaba in the penalty area. Later, Iashanbok Buhphang sealed the victory with an impressive free-kick over a three-man wall, finding the net at the 82nd minute.Mizoram’s earlier commanding victory against Rajasthan with a staggering 7-0 scoreline secured their position at the top of the group, leaving Meghalaya dependent on a series of favorable outcomes. Despite a spirited performance, Rajasthan’s failure to defeat Mizoram and Meghalaya’s inability to secure a massive win over Maharashtra meant Mizoram claimed the group’s top spot with a perfect 9 points from three matches.

With Meghalaya securing the second position with 6 points, Rajasthan trailing at third with 3 points, and Maharashtra at the bottom with 0 points, the tournament’s fate was sealed. Meghalaya’s defeat to Mizoram in the opening match proved to be a significant setback, despite their subsequent victories over Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

Coach Jeffrey Warlarpih made tactical changes for the game, starting with Nickyboy Swer and Freddy Banteilang Jyrwa in place of Shimpor Lyngwar and Iashanbok. Notably, Wanshwadame Diengdoh was awarded the Player of the Match title for his outstanding performance.