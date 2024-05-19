Sunday, May 19, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

‘MS knows what he is going to do’: CSK bowling coach Eric Simons claims Dhoni has made up mind on his future

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 19: Following the Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) elimination from playoff contention with a loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), CSK bowling coach Eric Simons spoke out about MS Dhoni’s contribution to the team and his future.

Dhoni’s retirement from the IPL is one of the biggest talking points as the 42-year-old former Indian captain is speculated to have played his last game for the men in yellow, a team which he has led to five IPL titles.

“There are so many memories of MS Dhoni, the knocks that he plays get you out of trouble. I was in the dugout and said it was incredible we are in a situation with our backs against the wall and he is at the wicket you just don’t stop believing he can win for you, So I think that is one of the things that he brings to the group is the incredible self-belief.

“But he has a very simple structure and understanding of the game. I think that’s what a lot of cricketers should strive for to, really understand the game and he does and he helps guys with that sort of information and knowledge so it is not to play like MS but understand your game and that’s where MS is tremendous,” said Eric.

RCB pulled off a major comeback to upset the CSK fans as the team now sitting in fourth place was lurking towards the bottom end of the table for the first half of the season.

What followed was incredible as they won the next six games on the trot to progress to the next stage where they will face either Rajasthan Royals or Sunrisers Hyderabad depending on the final two league games of the season.

“But I think anybody wants to speculate about his future, that is crazy. MS knows what he is going to do. I know that this year I have seen him hit the ball from the pre-tournament camp. So he is playing extremely well and he will make the decision. But he is a fantastic guy to be around. He has been fantastic to witness from the days I was with India and now with CSK.

“He is an incredible cricketer and an incredible individual in terms of his understanding of cricket and life. I think in many ways that what he passes on to guys is the incredible self-belief, never say die and a simple understanding of the game of cricket he can put it in simple words and I think that is one of the best things about him,” added Simons. (IANS)

Previous article
RCB beat CSK by 27 runs to secure final playoff spot
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Jamaat-e-Islami man involved in anti-national activities surrenders in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 19 :Former spokesperson of the banned organisation Jamaat-e-Islami, who was involved in anti-national activities, surrendered before...
NATIONAL

Kejriwal threatens sit-in protest amid heavy police deployment

New Delhi, May 19 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before heading towards the BJP headquarters, while addressing...
NATIONAL

One killed, five injured in cracker factory explosion in UP

Bijnor (UP), May 19:One person died and five others were critically injured after a major explosion took place...
NATIONAL

After CM Jagan, TDP chief Naidu to take a break with foreign tour

Amaravati, May 19 : After Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, it's now the turn...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Jamaat-e-Islami man involved in anti-national activities surrenders in Kashmir

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, May 19 :Former spokesperson of the banned organisation...

Kejriwal threatens sit-in protest amid heavy police deployment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...

One killed, five injured in cracker factory explosion in UP

NATIONAL 0
Bijnor (UP), May 19:One person died and five others...
Load more

Popular news

Jamaat-e-Islami man involved in anti-national activities surrenders in Kashmir

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, May 19 :Former spokesperson of the banned organisation...

Kejriwal threatens sit-in protest amid heavy police deployment

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, May 19 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...

One killed, five injured in cracker factory explosion in UP

NATIONAL 0
Bijnor (UP), May 19:One person died and five others...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img