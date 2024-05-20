Monday, May 20, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

ED seeks extension of CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody

New Delhi, May 20: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday moved an application before a special court here seeking a 14-day extension of judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal upon the expiry of the Supreme Court interim bail order on June 2.

The SC had ordered the release of CM Kejriwal on interim bail in the money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam case till June 1 and directed him to surrender on June 2.

The top court had reserved its verdict on CM Kejriwal’s petition challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the federal anti-money laundering agency in the excise policy case.

It said he could approach the trial court for a grant of regular bail notwithstanding the fact that the apex court reserved judgment in the matter.

During the hearing, a bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said that its “very clear” order had fixed the timeline of CM Kejriwal’s “release and surrender” and was not making any exception to anybody.

