New Meghalaya DGP to wipe out extortion by cops in highways

Shillong, May 20 : Meghalaya’s new DGP Idashisha Nongrang who assumed charge today said that the police will have to rethink and relook at the the matter of crime against women and children.

She also vowed to take extreme measures against those cops indulging in extortion along the National Highways.

When asked about why Meghalaya could not produce many IPS officers,she said that though youths here have the potential but they have not been challenged even as she added that youths give up their preparations with just two three months of hardwork which should not be the case while preparing for Indian Police Service.