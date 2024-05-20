Monday, May 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

New Meghalaya DGP to wipe out extortion by cops in highways

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, May 20 : Meghalaya’s new  DGP Idashisha Nongrang who assumed charge  today said that the police will have to rethink and relook at the the matter of crime against women and children.

She also vowed to take extreme measures against those cops indulging in extortion along the National Highways.

When asked about why Meghalaya could not produce many IPS officers,she said that though youths here have the potential but they have not been challenged even as she added that youths give up their preparations with just two three months of hardwork which should not be the case while preparing for Indian Police Service.

Previous article
Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling
Next article
Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya

  Ampati, May 20: A training program for Senior Hair & Beauty Therapists under the Skills Meghalaya initiative was...
News Alert

Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling

Shillong, may 20: Polling concluded in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal that went to the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Salman spends time with wheelchair-bound woman before casting his vote

Shillong, May 20: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in 'Tiger 3', cast his vote on...
Technology

GenAI emerges as key theme in firms’ discussions in Q1 this year: Report

Shillong, May 20: Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has emerged as a key theme in companies' discussions in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
  Ampati, May 20: A training program for Senior Hair...

Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling

News Alert 0
Shillong, may 20: Polling concluded in the seven Lok...

Salman spends time with wheelchair-bound woman before casting his vote

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 20: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was...
Load more

Popular news

Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
  Ampati, May 20: A training program for Senior Hair...

Bengal records 73 pc turnout in Phase 5 after largely peaceful polling

News Alert 0
Shillong, may 20: Polling concluded in the seven Lok...

Salman spends time with wheelchair-bound woman before casting his vote

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, May 20: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img