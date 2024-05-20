Hair & Beauty Training Programme under Skills Meghalaya

Ampati, May 20: A training program for Senior Hair & Beauty Therapists under the Skills Meghalaya initiative was inaugurated at the Multi Facility Centre in Ampati on Monday. The event was graced by RZD Shira, MCS, Additional Deputy Commissioner & Project Director, DRDA & SRES of South West Garo Hills, Ampati.

The inauguration saw the presence of several esteemed guests, including Dr. MRM Willy, Principal of Ampati Degree College, and Tesilchi Sangma, Skill Development Officer of South West Garo Hills, among others. Young beneficiaries from across the district attended the inauguration cum orientation program, organized by the Office of the Skill Development Officer, South West Garo Hills, Ampati.

The training program, which spans 510 hours, will be conducted at training centers in Garobadha and Ampati, by M Pauls, an empanelled training partner of Skills Meghalaya, targeting around 100 beneficiaries in the hair and beauty industry.

In his address, Chief Guest RZD Shira emphasized the importance of discipline, sincerity, and ambition for success in any field. He highlighted the growing demand for skills in the hair and beauty industry, particularly in film and television. Shira encouraged participants to take advantage of this opportunity to receive free training in their own district, which could help them start their own businesses and achieve financial independence.

Dr. MRM Willy pointed out that the expertise typically found in metro cities is now accessible locally, urging participants to make the most of this training.

Tesilchi Sangma discussed the project’s goals and how Skills Meghalaya is creating employment opportunities by training people not only in the hair and beauty sector but also in other Sectors. She assured that efforts would be made to create market and employment linkages post-training.

M Paul, a seasoned professional with 20 years of experience in the industry, expressed his desire to give back to the community by working with the Meghalaya State Skills Development Society to train and uplift livelihoods.

The Government of Meghalaya is committed to enhancing its skilling ecosystem through the Skills Meghalaya project. This initiative aims to design and implement practical programs focused on youth development and empowerment. The project seeks to equip youth with the necessary skill sets for self-dependency and career growth. Skills Meghalaya envisions empowering individuals above 18 years to become market-ready through skill training, incubation support, poverty alleviation, income enhancement, and livelihood improvement. The program will standardize training content, syllabus, empanelment, and assessment of training providers in the state.

The Meghalaya State Skills Development Society under the Department of Labour, Employment and Skill Development is the implementing agency for this initiative, aiming to train 1.2 lakh youth over the next five years. The program includes skilling, livelihood, and entrepreneurship domains to support recent dropouts, unemployed adults, individuals seeking certification for informal skills, and those seeking skill upgrades.

Led by experienced professionals, the dynamic Hair & Beauty Training Program covers hairdressing, beauty services, customer relationship management, financial management, marketing, and digital marketing impacts on salon businesses. This comprehensive program aims to equip individuals with essential skills and professionalism for success in the industry, offering theoretical lessons, practical workshops, and certification upon completion. The program seeks to elevate the standards of the hair and beauty sector and nurture skilled professionals ready to excel in the field.