Rising intolerance against Opposition view a dangerous trend

Poll related violence should cause serious concern to ECI

By Dr Gyan Pathak

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced a “No Violence” stance in West Bengal on March 4, only 12 days before the announcement of the Lok Sabha general election 2024, on March 16. However, election related violence continued across the country in various shades with varied intensity. Now, to control post-poll violence in Andhra Pradesh, ECI has directed the Union Ministry of Home to retain 25 companies of Central forces even after counting of votes on June 4 for 15 days. It all reveals how political intolerance triggered not only pre-poll violence but also continued during polling and are very much likely to continue after the counting of votes.

As for Andhra Pradesh, the ECI had already conveyed its displeasure to the State Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police over post-poll violence in the state. In a statement the ECI without mincing any words directed the Chief Secretary and the DGP to ensure that such violence is not repeated and all SPs to be tasked with take pre-emptive measures to avoid such a situation in future. ECI have even sought “personal explanation” over the incidents of violence reported in parts of Andhra Pradesh on May 13 on the day of election and the next day. The leaders of the ruling YSRCP and opposition TDP have levelled allegations against each other for the incident, and also on the ECI for not functioning impartially.

Now back to West Bengal, the state which is known for poll related violence just before, during, and after the counting of votes. It may be recalled how in the past, the leaders of the losing political parties in the polls were hunted by the winners’ groups in the state. ECI on March 4 had directed the state administration to pull up its socks on violence and said “no-violence & no bombing,” will be tolerated in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The ECI bench even raised the issue of violence during the Panchayat elections. BJP, CPI-M, and Congress had raised serious concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in Sandeshkhali. However, the state witnessed violence, especially between BJP and Trinamool Congress supporters, despite the ECI warning, deployment of Central forces, and alertness of the West Bengal police administration. Allegations have also been raised that police and armed forces and ECI officials are not working impartially.

Violence is not limited to only the opposition ruled states, but it has also spread in BJP ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh. It has been reported from a village in Kaushambi Lok Sabha constituency, that an old man was murdered only because he was of the opinion that they should vote for Samajwadi Party candidate. Several other villagers were insisting that they should vote for BJP candidate. In the altercation, the BJP supporters killed the SP supporter.

BJP is ruling in the state, and the intolerance of the government for differing political views is a well-known fact which needs no further proof. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been alleged to follow a bulldozer and encounter culture. Several times, even PM Narendra Modi had expressed intolerant views against opposing dissenters or political parties. All these have contributed in breeding political intolerance in the state. Now it has been alleged that even administration and police have been working for suppression of anti-BJP voters. It has been alleged that police even disrupted the process of voting in several constituencies in Sambhal, particularly in Muslim-majority villages that overwhelmingly voted for Samajwadi Party in the 2022 Assembly polls.

It has happened not only in Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency, but also in several other constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the state which sends the largest number of BJP MPs in the Lok Sabha. Samajwadi party leader Akhilesh Yadav has alleged that the BJP workers were preparing to loot booths in Mainpuri constituency also. “They are detaining opposition people in police stations,” he alleged.

It is worth recalling here how violence is used as a tool in Indian elections to scare opposition voters by certain dominant political parties and even by police and administration. After the disturbances in polling stations, people avoid turning to cast votes, and the party that creates disturbance successfully arranges casting of votes for their supporters. First, they vote in large numbers and after a while create disturbance to achieve their ends. Life is more precious than casting a vote, believe many people.

Though there is a provision of re-polling in booths hit by violence, it is unable to stop violence altogether, since political parties and their supporters have been increasingly becoming tolerant of the opposition.

Democracy is all about co-existence of all political views. Whoever preaches and indulges in toxic political campaigns for total destruction of opposing political views is clearly anti-democratic. People must not become politically intolerant, and that is the only panacea for eradication of political violence in the country.

ECI has a special role to play to prevent election related violence. It must put a stop to the toxic campaigns that breed intolerance, and must try to remain above suspicion of adopting a partisan approach and favouring the ruling establishment at the Centre. Incidences of violence have been reported from across all the states in the country, and hence time has come to act decisively. (IPA Service)