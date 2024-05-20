Monday, May 20, 2024
SPORTS

Viv Richards likely to be appointed as Pakistan mentor

By: Agencies

Date:

Karachi, May 19: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is in discussions with legendary West Indian batsman Sir Vivian Richards to secure his services as mentor for the national team ahead of the forthcoming Asia Cup and ICC World T20 in Bangladesh and India.
A senior source within the Board confirmed to PTI that negotiations are underway with Richards, as the PCB is eager to have his expertise for the two prestigious T20 tournaments.
“The board is highly impressed with how Richards has performed as a mentor with the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League.
They are keen to have him mentor the Pakistan squad for the Asia Cup and World T20,” the source revealed.
One significant hurdle in appointing Richards is his existing media commitments during the ICC World T20.
“They are working to find a solution because the Board is very keen on having Richards as the mentor, but he has not yet agreed to anything,” the source added.
Richards himself expressed interest in taking on a role with Pakistan cricket this week. Since 2014, former Zimbabwean batsman Grant Flower has been serving as Pakistan’s batting coach.In addition to Richards, the PCB is also considering former Pakistan Test allrounder Azhar Mahmood for the position of bowling coach for the two tournaments, with a potential long-term assignment in view. “They are looking at Azhar for these events because he is an active T20 player in various leagues and has impressed everyone in the PSL with the Islamabad team,” the source stated.
Should Azhar Mahmood be appointed for the long term, he is likely to replace Mushtaq Ahmed as the bowling coach, who might then return to the National Cricket Academy.
The PCB’s strategic moves to bring in high-profile mentors like Sir Vivian Richards and Azhar Mahmood reflect their commitment to bolstering the national team’s performance in upcoming major tournaments. With the Asia Cup and ICC World T20 on the horizon, these appointments could provide the vital experience and tactical insight needed to elevate Pakistan’s cricketing prowess on the global stage. (Agencies)

