Monday, May 20, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Yash’s outfits for Ravana, whom he plays in Ramayana, are made with real gold

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Star Yash, who will be playing the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana, will be seen sporting garments made out of “actual gold”. A source close to IANS shared details about costumes: “The clothes that are being made for Yash are in real gold.” The demon king’s kingdom was known as ‘the Golden City of Lanka’ according to mythology. The source told IANS: “Actual gold is being used because Ravana was the king of Sri Lanka and it was a golden province at that time. So, all his clothes, whatever is being used, are being made in real gold.” (IANS)

Previous article
Kartik Aaryan shines as boxer, soldier, wrestler in Chandu Champion
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SALANTINI JANERA

Garos Reservation Policy Demand Committee-ko songa

TURA: Meghalaya a·dokni State Reservation Policy-ko gital dake nipiltaina siengani gimin Reservation Policy-ko nipiltaianio A·chikrangna dongimin bak rengsiko...
SALANTINI JANERA

A·doko BJP-ni dilgiparang GH-ni dilgiparangko nichanggalenga ine matnanga

SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko BJP-ni state president Rikman G Momin aro uni dol, Garo Hills-ni dilgiparangkode pilak kamrangon nichanggalenga...
SALANTINI JANERA

Matchu matterangko ka·sagija dake jakkalaniko CEPARD jegala

TURA: An·tangtangni man·gninamangmang chanchie matchu, wak, matma, do·bok aro uandakgipa matburingrangko ka·saninggija dake jakkalenganina Garo Hills-ni Centre for...
MEGHALAYA

Over 500 students benefit from Edn dept initiative

SHILLONG, May 19: Over 500 school students completed a ten-day workshop under the SPARK initiative of the Department...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Garos Reservation Policy Demand Committee-ko songa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Meghalaya a·dokni State Reservation Policy-ko gital dake nipiltaina...

A·doko BJP-ni dilgiparang GH-ni dilgiparangko nichanggalenga ine matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko BJP-ni state president Rikman G Momin...

Matchu matterangko ka·sagija dake jakkalaniko CEPARD jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: An·tangtangni man·gninamangmang chanchie matchu, wak, matma, do·bok aro...
Load more

Popular news

Garos Reservation Policy Demand Committee-ko songa

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Meghalaya a·dokni State Reservation Policy-ko gital dake nipiltaina...

A·doko BJP-ni dilgiparang GH-ni dilgiparangko nichanggalenga ine matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
SHILLONG: Meghalaya a·doko BJP-ni state president Rikman G Momin...

Matchu matterangko ka·sagija dake jakkalaniko CEPARD jegala

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: An·tangtangni man·gninamangmang chanchie matchu, wak, matma, do·bok aro...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img