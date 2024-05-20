Yash’s outfits for Ravana, whom he plays in Ramayana, are made with real gold

Star Yash, who will be playing the role of Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming film Ramayana, will be seen sporting garments made out of “actual gold”. A source close to IANS shared details about costumes: “The clothes that are being made for Yash are in real gold.” The demon king’s kingdom was known as ‘the Golden City of Lanka’ according to mythology. The source told IANS: “Actual gold is being used because Ravana was the king of Sri Lanka and it was a golden province at that time. So, all his clothes, whatever is being used, are being made in real gold.” (IANS)