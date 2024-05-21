APSC to conduct CC (Main) Exam from July 26

Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the “Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2023” from July 26 to 28, 2024.

“The list of candidates along with roll numbers and e-admission certificates will be uploaded by July 3 and July 5, 2024 respectively on the Commission’s website, www.apsc.nic.in. No e-admission certificates shall be sent separately by post”, a notification issued by the APSC secretary here informed.

Question papers (six papers, including essay and general studies) will be set both in English and Assamese languages and candidates can write the answers in Assamese language also in the CC (Main) exam.

The Commission had on May 9 declared the results of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, with 2898 candidates qualifying for the CC (Main) Examination.

The CC (Preliminary) Examination was conducted across 116 venues in the headquarters of 32 districts of the state.

Altogether 67,251 candidates had applied for 235 posts.

Notably, for the first time, OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets with carbon copy for candidates were introduced in the exam. Against the posts reserved for women, 719 candidates have qualified.

For posts reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and ex-servicemen, 106 and 102 candidates respectively have qualified.