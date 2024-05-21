Special lecture on Hima Khasi, instrument of accession in St Edmund’s College

Shillong, May 21: The Khasi Department of St Edmund’s College Khasi department on Tuesday organized a special lecture on the Hima Khasi and Instrument of Accession (IOA) held at the college auditorium.

The special lecture was delivered by chairman of the Grand Council of Chiefs, John F Kharshiing who is also the adviser of the Federation of the Khasi States.

During his address, Kharshiing said that the Khasi states retained the identity within the provision of the Indian Constitution when the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement was officially accepted by the Union of India on August 17, 1948.

He said that the Instrument of Accession and Annexed Agreement had expressed the commitment of the Centre towards constitution of the Khasi states assembly or council of the chiefs, on the other, the non-fulfillment of such commitment has resulted in the contradiction of laws, acts, and rules vis-à-vis the customary laws of the tribes of Meghalaya.

On the occasion, Kharshiing also release the magazine “Ka Rynsan” Chapter 9 in the presence of principal in-charge of the college, Simon Coelho among others.