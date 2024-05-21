Tuesday, May 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Heatwave: Delhi sizzles at 47 degrees Celsius, docs advise caution

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img
New Delhi, May 21:  As temperatures continue to soar in the national capital, doctors on Tuesday advised caution against prolonged exposure to heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a heatwave and hot and humid weather warning for the next seven days in New Delhi.

The maximum temperature will range between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the national capital’s maximum temperature reached 47.4 degrees Celsius — the highest in the country.

The IMD has also issued a severe heatwave red alert for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, predicting that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions will persist over the coming days.

“Exposure to high temperature for a prolonged time can lead to heat stroke,” Dr Satish Koul, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Gurgaon, told IANS.

“Exposure to excessively high temperatures during summer months is leading to various illnesses, including heat stroke, dehydration, drowsiness, food and water-borne illnesses and electrolyte imbalance,” said Dr Atul Gogia Senior Consultant and Head Infectious Diseases, Department of Internal Medicine, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

Dr Satish noted that the high temperatures can also “turn fatal when a person develops neurological symptoms like altered mental status or altered behaviour”.

Dr Atul told IANS that severe dehydration leading to renal shutdown can also be life-threatening. Health experts noted that rising temperatures can affect everyone but, people of extreme ages, such as the elderly or children, are more prone to heat illness.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered an immediate closure of schools given the rising heatwaves.

A high body temperature may lead to nausea and vomiting, poor concentration and drowsiness, cramps, throbbing headache, confusion, dizziness, palpitation, fast strong pulse, and loss of consciousness, Dr G. J. Singh from Yashoda Super Specialty Hospital, Kaushambi, told IANS.

The experts advised staying indoors during extreme heat waves, wearing light clothes, keeping proper hydration, eating good and balanced food at home, and avoiding meals from outside.

–IANS

Previous article
Maneka Gandhi remains unaffected by voter apathy, heatwave as she seeks second term in Sultanpur
Next article
Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar taken to Mumbai by Delhi Police
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assam BJP’s ally AGP gears up for Panchayat polls, by-elections

Guwahati, May 21:  As the Lok Sabha elections got over in Assam, BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)...
Environment

Cyclists cover 160 km from Kaziranga to Orang NP on conservation outreach

Guwahati, May 21: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation of the region Aaranyak collaborated with the authorities of Kaziranga National...
News Alert

Assam BJP’s ally AGP gears up for Panchayat polls, by-elections

Guwahati, May 21:  As the Lok Sabha elections got over in Assam, BJP's ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP)...
NATIONAL

Assam Oppn leader seeks action against KAC official for assaulting woman cop

Guwahati, May 21: Leader of the opposition in the Assam assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has sought action against Kamtapur...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assam BJP’s ally AGP gears up for Panchayat polls, by-elections

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 21:  As the Lok Sabha elections got...

Cyclists cover 160 km from Kaziranga to Orang NP on conservation outreach

Environment 0
Guwahati, May 21: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation of the...

Assam BJP’s ally AGP gears up for Panchayat polls, by-elections

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 21:  As the Lok Sabha elections got...
Load more

Popular news

Assam BJP’s ally AGP gears up for Panchayat polls, by-elections

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, May 21:  As the Lok Sabha elections got...

Cyclists cover 160 km from Kaziranga to Orang NP on conservation outreach

Environment 0
Guwahati, May 21: Premier biodiversity conservation organisation of the...

Assam BJP’s ally AGP gears up for Panchayat polls, by-elections

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 21:  As the Lok Sabha elections got...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img