MEGHALAYA

Man held for alleged rape of minor girl in JH

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, May 20: Jowai police have arrested one Emlang Laloo on charges of alleged sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in 2023.
The mother of the victim filed an FIR on May 17, alleging that the accused had sexually assaulted her daughter in 2023 while they were staying as tenants in his house.
Police registered a case against the accused under various sections of the POCSO Act and arrested him the same day.
Police further informed that the accused is currently undergoing treatment at NEIGRIHMS as per the advice of the medical officer.

