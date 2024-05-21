Meghalaya Director General of Police Idashisha Nongrang calls on Governor Phagu Chauhan, at Raj Bhavan, on Monday. During the meeting, the Governor
congratulated Nongrang on her appointment as the DGP, and
assured his full support. (MIPR)
