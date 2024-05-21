Tuesday, May 21, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody extended till May 31 in excise policy case

By: Agencies

Date:

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26, 2023, after arrest by the CBI. Subsequently, he was arrested by the ED.

On May 15, the Delhi court had extended his custody till May 30 in the same case.

Meanwhile, a bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court is slated to pronounce later in the day its verdict on the bail plea filed by Sisodia, who remains behind bars on corruption and money laundering charges.

Last week, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed its eighth charge sheet before a special court, naming Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as accused.

A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case so far, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, several AAP leaders, BRS leader K. Kavitha, and others.

–IANS

