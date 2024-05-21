Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Assam BJP’s ally AGP gears up for Panchayat polls, by-elections

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, May 21:  As the Lok Sabha elections got over in Assam, BJP’s ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) has been gearing up for the Panchayat polls.

Moreover, the party leadership also directed the grassroots workers to prepare for the by-elections in a few assembly segments.

A senior leader of the AGP said on Tuesday that the party is hopeful of winning at least one Lok Sabha seat this time in the recently concluded polls in the state.

BJP left two seats – Barpeta and Dhubri – for AGP. Party stalwart and eight-time MLA Phani Bhusan Choudhury contested elections in Barpeta on AGP’s ticket. The party is hopeful of winning the Barpeta Lok Sabha segment.

Meanwhile, Javed Islam fought polls against Badruddin Ajmal in Dhubri parliamentary constituency. Congress senior leader and former state minister Rakibul Hussain also contested from that seat. AGP leaders are hopeful that the division of opposition votes in Dhubri may bring some good news for them.

The AGP has conducted an in-depth review meeting with the party workers in Guwahati on Monday evening. The top party leaders took feedback from the district-level workers about the party’s winning possibility in two LS seats.

“We held discussions with other party leaders about strengthening our base for the upcoming Panchayat polls. Further, by-elections will occur in a few assembly seats. The grassroots workers were given tasks to prepare grounds for the next elections,” the senior AGP leader mentioned.

Notably, Panchayat polls were due in Assam in December last year. However, it was delayed due to Lok Sabha polls.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma earlier said that Panchayat elections will take place in the state after the conclusion of Lok Sabha polls.

–IANS

