Tuesday, May 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Outrage of modesty charge against Bengal governor: 3 Raj Bhavan employees get anticipatory bail

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, May 21:  Three employees of the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata, who were booked on the charges of allegedly confining a woman contractual employee to stop her from filing an outrage of modesty complaint against West Bengal Governor C. V. Ananda Bose, on Tuesday secured bail.

A lower court in Kolkata granted anticipatory bail against personal bond.

The employees who have secured bail are Kusum Chhetri, SS Rajput and Sant Lal.

The FIR was registered against the three employees, including a woman, based on an in-camera statement given by the complainant to a judicial magistrate where she had accused three Raj Bhavan employees of illegally detaining her within the Raj Bhavan.

Kolkata Police had summoned these three employees twice before. All three of them, besides demanding copies of FIRs, sought time from the police to appear.

However, the police refused to grant them the time and instead cautioned them of direct arrest if they did not answer the third summons. Thereafter, the three employees approached a lower court in Kolkata for anticipatory bail, which was granted on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Kolkata Police issued summons for the interrogation of four other employees of Raj Bhavan. The notice has been issued under Section 160 of the Indian Penal Code (punishment for committing affray).

The Governor, since the beginning, had vehemently denied those allegations and said that the entire event was plotted with the sinister motive to malign him in the political interest of a political party.

Recently, the video footage of two CCTV cameras installed at the North Gate of Raj Bhavan was screened for the public within the Governor’s House premises.

Recently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said at a public meeting that she is scared to go to Raj Bhavan.

IANS

Previous article
Bengaluru Police confirm Telugu actor Hema’s presence at farmhouse rave party
Next article
Special lecture on Hima Khasi, instrument of accession in St Edmund’s College
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Attack on father-son duo: Forum seeks action against Mangaldoi market vendors

  Guwahati, May 21: Prabajan Virodhi Manch (PVM), a forum against illegal immigrants, has urged the municipal board in...
News Alert

APSC to conduct CC (Main) Exam from July 26

Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the “Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2023” from...
NATIONAL

Special lecture on Hima Khasi, instrument of accession in St Edmund’s College

Shillong, May 21: The Khasi Department of St Edmund’s College Khasi department on Tuesday organized a special lecture...
NATIONAL

Bengaluru Police confirm Telugu actor Hema’s presence at farmhouse rave party

Bengaluru, May 21: Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda stated on Tuesday that popular Telugu actor Hema was present...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Attack on father-son duo: Forum seeks action against Mangaldoi market vendors

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, May 21: Prabajan Virodhi Manch (PVM), a forum...

APSC to conduct CC (Main) Exam from July 26

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)...

Special lecture on Hima Khasi, instrument of accession in St Edmund’s College

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 21: The Khasi Department of St Edmund’s...
Load more

Popular news

Attack on father-son duo: Forum seeks action against Mangaldoi market vendors

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, May 21: Prabajan Virodhi Manch (PVM), a forum...

APSC to conduct CC (Main) Exam from July 26

News Alert 0
Guwahati, May 21: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)...

Special lecture on Hima Khasi, instrument of accession in St Edmund’s College

NATIONAL 0
Shillong, May 21: The Khasi Department of St Edmund’s...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img