Sports Snippets

Brazil replaces Ederson in Copa America squad

Rio de Janeiro, May 20: Brazil coach Dorival Júnior has replaced injured goalkeeper Ederson with Sao Paulo’s Rafael in his Copa America squad. Manchester City’s Ederson has a broken right eye socket. Júnior, who took over as the national team’s coach in January, already has Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and Athletico Paranaense’s Bento in the squad. Juventus defender Bremer, Atalanta midfielder Éderson and Porto forward Pepe were added to the squad on Sunday. South American soccer body CONMEBOL decided on Thursday to allow expanded squads of 26 players instead of the usual 23. Several teams, including world champion Argentina, had already asked for the number of players to be expanded for the tournament. The continental tournament kicks off June 20 in the United States. Brazil will play its first match against Costa Rica on June 24. (AP)

U20 Men’s Natl Football C’ship: Delhi, Karnataka to clash for title

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), May 20: Delhi beat Mizoram 3-2 in the second semifinal to book a title clash against Karnataka in the inaugural Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground here on Monday. In the first semifinal of the day, Karnataka edged Manipur 1-0 to proceed to the title encounter in the tournament. Delhi saw off a late surge by Mizoram in their semifinal to win 3-2 in a match that was primarily controlled by the former. (IANS)

Diksha finds mojo back, finishes Tied-24th in German Masters

Brandenburg (Germany), May 20: Indian golfer Diksha Dagar finally returned to form, finishing tied-24th along side compatriots Pranavi Urs and Tvesa Malik at the 2024 Amundi German Masters here. Diksha finally got her mojo back as she fired six birdies on the second nine, which was the front side of the Golf & Country Club Seddiner See. After being one-over for her first nine holes, Diksha had six birdies in the next eight holes and finished with a 67 for a total of 1-under 287. Pranavi, who was tied-second after the first round, shot 69 which included a streak of four birdies from the 13th to 16th. Tvesa, who made the cut on the line, finished with 71 that had two birdies and one bogey. She was also 1-under for four days. The three Indian golfers, all of whom are multiple winners on their home turf at the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour, will next play at the Jabra Ladies Open. (PTI)

Aravindh stays ahead in Sharjah Masters Chess tournament

Sharjah, May 20: Indian Grandmaster Aravindh Chithambaram made sure he stayed in front with an easy draw against Sam Shankland of the USA in the sixth round of the Sharjah Masters Chess tournament here on Monday. With five points in his kitty from six games, Chithambaram is just two points shy of joining the ever-growing Indian club of 2700 rated chess players considered elite in the chess world. With three rounds remaining in one of the strongest open tournaments in the world, the top-seeded Erigaisi Arjun made a statement with a thumping victory over Daniil Yuffa of Russia. As many as six players – Bardiya Denshvar and Amin Tabatabaei of Iran, the American duo of Hans Moke Neimann and Shankland, Alexey Sarana of Serbia and Arjun — share the second spot on 4.5 points apiece. Arjun was the star performer, eking out a fine win with black pieces against Daniil Yuffa of Russia. (PTI)