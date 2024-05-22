Nassau County Stadium to debut with India-B’desh warm-up match

Men in Blue will take on Tigers in a warm-up fixture on June 1

Nassau, May 21: Fans will get to witness cricketing action for the first time at the newly launched Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York when India take on Bangladesh in a warm-up fixture ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024.

The Asian giants will play their only warm-up game ahead of the mega event at the 34,000 seater stadium with early access available to Nassau County residents, existing World Cup ticket holders, and fans registered for the pre-sale on Wednesday.

The remaining tickets will be released to the public on Thursday.ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ambassador Usain Bolt got a first look at the new stadium alongside some cricket legends and New York sports icons last week.

The official schedule for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 warm-up matches has been announced.

These matches will take place from Monday, May 27 to Saturday, June 1 across the USA and at two venues in Trinidad and Tobago.

The final warm-up game will be the one between India and Bangladesh in New York, and it’ll also be the first time the fans get an inside look at the newly built structure.

Only one match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and one match in the West Indies will be open to fans.

“We’re pleased to be able to open this warm-up match to the public, and especially glad to be able to provide another opportunity for local residents to see first-hand what’s happening in their back yard,” said T20 USA CEO Brett Jones.

“Importantly, tickets and/or hospitality remain available for every match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium and we’d encourage fans to get them while they can to ensure we have a full venue while hosting these incredible athletes from all over the world.”

India’s chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 are promising based on the composition of their squad and the players’ form.

The Indian team for the tournament includes key players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah, providing a strong mix of experience and talent.

The squad also features emerging talents like Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, adding depth to the team.

While concerns have been raised about players like Hardik Pandya due to form issues, the overall balance of the squad looks favorable for India’s campaign in the T20 World Cup.

With the tournament being played in the West Indies and USA, the pitches may assist the fast bowlers early on.

Batters who can adapt quickly and bowlers who can execute their yorkers and slower balls effectively could have a big impact. Overall, a mix of India’s experienced stars and in-form youngsters are expected to shine in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

While India has a strong batting lineup and spin bowling options, their pace attack and lack of all-rounders could be areas of concern. India will need to find the right combination, execute their plans effectively, and show mental toughness and resilience.

The team’s ability to adapt to different match situations and conditions will be crucial in determining their success in the T20 World Cup 2024. (Agencies)