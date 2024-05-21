Tuesday, May 21, 2024
NATIONAL

Widespread 5G spectrum availability to add $27 billion to India’s GDP: GSMA

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, May 21:  The widespread availability of spectrum for 5G is likely to contribute about $27 billion to India’s gross domestic product (GDP) by 2030, a GSMA report said on Tuesday.

The organisation, which represents mobile networks worldwide, said the upper 6 GHz band must also be part of the spectrum roadmap of the country.

According to Luciana Camargos, Head of Spectrum for the GSMA, India’s 5G momentum has gained global attention and respect.

“For it to continue, and for the full realisation of the Indian government’s digital ambitions, a clear roadmap to deliver spectrum for growing mobile demand is needed,” Camargos said in a statement.

“The upper 6 GHz band must be part of that roadmap and bringing it into commercial use will require close collaboration between government and the mobile industry.”

India is among the fastest-growing markets for 5G globally. The 5G users in the country are using nearly 3.6 times as much mobile data traffic compared to 4G since its launch in October 2022 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The 5G device ecosystem in India is rapidly evolving, with approximately 17 per cent of active 4G devices, totalling 134 million out of 796 million, now being 5G capable, according to the ‘Nokia Mobile Broadband Index’ report.

The launch of 5G has emerged as a significant catalyst for the growth in data usage.

IANS

