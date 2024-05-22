Wednesday, May 22, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Abhishek Bachchan on 2 decades of 'Yuva': 'Can't believe it's been 20 years'

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, May 22: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who will be next seen in the yet-to-be-titled Shoojit Sircar directorial, is celebrating two decades of his cult film ‘Yuva’ directed by Mani Ratnam.

 

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram Stories and shared a video, which shows a scene where his character Lallan is testing the mic before an election speech.

 

The actor wrote on the video, “#20yearsofYuva. My God! Can’t believe it’s been 20 years.”

 

‘Yuva’ was simultaneously shot in Hindi and Tamil as ‘Aayutha Ezhuthu’. It is loosely based on the life of George Reddy, a scholar from Osmania University in Hyderabad.

 

The film also starred Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Sonu Sood, and Esha Deol in key roles.

 

Abhishek plays a villain in the film, who carries out political assaults at the behest of a politician played by Om Puri.

 

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap wrote the Hindi dialogues for Abhishek’s character in the film. The two later had a fallout after Anurag felt Abhishek didn’t do justice to his dialogues. However, they buried the hatchets and went on to collaborate on ‘Manmarziyaan’ (2018). (IANS)

