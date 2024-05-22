Hindi feature film from Assam screened at Cannes film fest

Guwahati, May 22 /–/ Kooki, a Hindi feature film made in Assam, was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in France on Tuesday night, earning recognition from a global audience, reports claim.

Directed by Pranab J. Deka, the film exhibits different elements of Assamese culture while narrating the trauma of a young rape-survivor. The central character of the film is a Hindi-speaking girl who after being gang-raped, and subsequently let down by the justice delivery system, undergoes mental trauma.

Film enthusiasts and distributors from various countries were present during the screening of the 116-minute film produced by Junmoni Devi Khaund, who along with Ritisha Khaund (actress), attended the festival and engaged in meaningful discussions with the audience.

Interestingly, France, Morocco and several other countries have expressed interest in releasing Kooki in their respective nations.

Additionally, Ritisha Khaund’s acting was praised by directors and filmmakers present in the screening, acknowledging her performance.

“I am thankful to the Almighty that Kooki has received so much love not only in my state and country, but also recognised and applauded globally. I have to thank director Pranab J Deka, all actors and the entire team who guided me in the process and made things easier for me,” Khaund said.

Notably, Kooki is set to release across 100 cinema halls in India on June 28.

Apparently, as the film prepares for release, there is anticipation and excitement among audiences and industry enthusiasts alike.

The film fraternity also anticipates that this endeavour will not only entertain but also serve as a catalyst for the burgeoning Assamese film industry, propelling it towards greater heights of success and recognition on both regional and national fronts.